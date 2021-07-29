Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NDVAF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 60,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,735. Indiva has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29.

Get Indiva alerts:

About Indiva

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.