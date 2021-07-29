Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NDVAF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 60,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,735. Indiva has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29.
About Indiva
Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.