Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Announces Earnings Results

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%.

IART traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,446. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IART. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.