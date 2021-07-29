SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.06.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. 2,099,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. SLM has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

