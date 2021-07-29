Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.70. The stock had a trading volume of 436,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $111.80 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.