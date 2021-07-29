GYEN (GYEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $377,455.00

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and $377,455.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

