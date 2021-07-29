$299.77 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce $299.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $285.96 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $147.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.01.

BOOT stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.28. 386,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Boot Barn has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $87.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $222,585.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

