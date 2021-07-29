$42.02 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce sales of $42.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.62 million to $42.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $36.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $175.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.31 million to $177.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $212.79 million, with estimates ranging from $209.50 million to $217.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 361,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.