Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Down 70.4% in July

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $$2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBBF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

