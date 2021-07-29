Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Down 70.4% in July

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $$2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBBF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Read More: Strike Price

