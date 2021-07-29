Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

EMLZF stock remained flat at $$967.27 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $967.27. Emmi has a one year low of $958.74 and a one year high of $967.27.

About Emmi

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

