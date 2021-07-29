Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the June 30th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLOOF remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 54,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19. Flower One has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Flower One from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

