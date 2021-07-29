Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.23 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.750 EPS.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.15. 116,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,953. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $670.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

CSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a below average rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $138,601.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.