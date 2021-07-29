Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67, Fidelity Earnings reports. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. Teledyne Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.250-$15.500 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $448.94. 215,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,314. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.51. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $298.78 and a 1 year high of $459.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56.

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

