Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.39. 110,228,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,361,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

