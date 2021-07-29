BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $124.52.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.24.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

