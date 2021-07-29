Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,237. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

