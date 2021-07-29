NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.83 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.62. 5,901,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,737. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

