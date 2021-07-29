Bottos Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $672,290.26 and approximately $6,508.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.