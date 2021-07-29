$28.25 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to post $28.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.60 million and the lowest is $18.10 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $8.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $138.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $163.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $288.94 million, with estimates ranging from $142.64 million to $423.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPMC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.74. The stock had a trading volume of 513,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,064. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.51.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,248,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

