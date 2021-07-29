Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $380.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $380.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

