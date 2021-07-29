Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will post sales of $61.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.40 million. ZIX reported sales of $53.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $249.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.15 million to $249.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $283.28 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $283.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 177,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,624. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.38 million, a P/E ratio of -23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. ZIX has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 166,349 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZIX by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 175,720 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ZIX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,045,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZIX by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 78,281 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.