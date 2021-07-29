SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.31. 104,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $796.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

