EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in July

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EnWave stock remained flat at $$0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 48,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,655. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86. EnWave has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded EnWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

