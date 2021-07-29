PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRVCF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,454. PreveCeutical Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.