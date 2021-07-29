PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRVCF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,454. PreveCeutical Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.

Get PreveCeutical Medical alerts:

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.