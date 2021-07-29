Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Decreases By 82.6%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OVCHY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,339. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on OVCHY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

