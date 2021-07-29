Belt Finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $10.04 or 0.00024973 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $48.38 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,819,426 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

