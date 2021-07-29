Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to Post $0.73 EPS

Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. NextEra Energy reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.16. 4,136,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,239,348. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,351,012,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after buying an additional 9,625,344 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,091 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,326 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

