KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) & PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Financial Survey

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and KB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A KB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and KB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A KB Financial Group 22.85% 9.71% 0.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of KB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. KB Financial Group pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and KB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.23 billion 2.31 $1.20 billion N/A N/A KB Financial Group $16.12 billion 1.18 $3.18 billion $7.38 6.22

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Risk and Volatility

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KB Financial Group beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds and retail state bonds; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; cash management services; trade finance services, such as financial supply chain management, value chain, import and export, and bank guarantee and standby letters of credit services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity and hedging products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and bankassurance, money transfer, and remittance services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,714 office networks and 13,217 ATM networks. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc. provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers loans, deposit, and other related financial products and services to large, small, and medium-sized enterprises, as well as small and home office, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking services, including financing and financial advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, real estate development projects, and social overhead capital projects, as well as securities underwriting and structured finance; brokerage and other supporting services; injuries, illnesses, long-term care, disabilities, accidents, property losses or other events, automobile, general property and casualty, and life insurance products; and credit sale, cash service, card loan, and other related services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment financing; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; real estate trust management; general advisory; and trust account management services. KB Financial Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

