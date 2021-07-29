Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

EFSC stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.16. 216,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

