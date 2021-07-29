Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $13.30 target price on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of DVDCF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

