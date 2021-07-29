Brokerages Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,284. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $117.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,622,868 shares of company stock worth $227,661,372. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

