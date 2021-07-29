Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Announces Earnings Results

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%.

Shares of FB traded down $14.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $358.32. 32,210,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,796,930. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.14. Facebook has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $377.55.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,402,320 shares of company stock valued at $807,362,535. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.02.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

