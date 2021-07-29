MovieBloc Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $49.77 million and approximately $231.99 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 33.9% against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,187,654,508 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

