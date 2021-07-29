Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce sales of $43.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.01 million and the highest is $45.97 million. Insmed posted sales of $42.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $194.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.33 million to $205.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $312.59 million, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $373.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of INSM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.54. 636,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,149. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insmed has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $45.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $5,826,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289,765 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 927.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

