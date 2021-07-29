Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce sales of $49.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.02 million and the lowest is $48.00 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $45.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $192.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.20 million to $196.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $208.28 million, with estimates ranging from $195.90 million to $217.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.95. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 46.7% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 32.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.