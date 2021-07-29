Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Up 207.0% in July

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 207.0% from the June 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IONKF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 10,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,625. Ionic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11.

Get Ionic Brands alerts:

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionic Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.