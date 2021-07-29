Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 181.6% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

NPPRF remained flat at $$20.66 during midday trading on Thursday. Nippon Ceramic has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66.

Nippon Ceramic Company Profile

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

