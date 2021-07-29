GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.
GreenSky stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 749,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,356. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.40.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
