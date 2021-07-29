GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

GreenSky stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 749,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,356. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

