Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%.

NYSE SOI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,002. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $396.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

