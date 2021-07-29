Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Issues Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%.
ATUS traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.26. 16,822,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.51. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.10.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. FIX cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.
Altice USA Company Profile
Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.
