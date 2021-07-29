Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Issues Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%.

ATUS traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.26. 16,822,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.51. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. FIX cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

