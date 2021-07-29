Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

ALKS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.56. 1,161,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,461. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,313,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,040 shares in the company, valued at $20,809,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,609 shares of company stock valued at $10,686,156. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

