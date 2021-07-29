Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Announces Earnings Results

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $55.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $676.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,732. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $279.83 and a 1 year high of $682.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $610.51.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

