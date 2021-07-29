USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.150-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.
Shares of NYSE:USNA traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,387. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
