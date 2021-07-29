USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.150-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,387. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.