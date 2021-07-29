First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce $128.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $130.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $510.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $518.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $501.45 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $519.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $49.38. 325,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,396. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,972 shares of company stock worth $1,671,123. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.