$360.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce $360.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $310.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,610,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 74.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 153,115 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $283,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSEM traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.66. 207,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,529. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

