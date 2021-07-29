Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $197,117.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for about $675.01 or 0.01679353 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $25.46 million and $197,117.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 37,712 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

