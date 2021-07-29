$2.33 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce $2.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.51 million and the lowest is $2.14 million. Curis reported sales of $2.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.16 million to $10.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $12.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.66. 868,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,625. Curis has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $701.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 3,334.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,868 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,028,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

