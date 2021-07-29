Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 7,200

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Agricole cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Shares of LON RKT traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,553 ($72.55). The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,339. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,428.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £39.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.39. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.05%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Elane Stock acquired 241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

