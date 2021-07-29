New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Down 59.9% in July

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the June 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,356,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of New Generation Consumer Group stock traded up 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.05. New Generation Consumer Group has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.09.

About New Generation Consumer Group

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Monster Marketing Group, Inc, develops, markets, sells, and distributes consumable products to consumers in North America. The company's Michelada division offers Michelada Mix under the Mucho Macho brand name; and VIP Spirits division offers liqueur infused vodka in various flavors under the Excuse brand.

