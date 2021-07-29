Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the June 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IFXY remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,605,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,241,305. Infrax Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Infrax Systems Company Profile
