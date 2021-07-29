Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%.

Shares of Genasys stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 138,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,011. Genasys has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

